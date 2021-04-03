JONESBOROUGH - Steve A. Casey, 65, Jonesborough, died following a brief illness, on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Steve was a native of Jonesborough and a lifelong Washington County resident. He was a son of the late Zack Casey and Mary Ethel Smith Casey Hollifield.
Steve worked as a Supervisor at American Water Heater, where he retired in 2018 following forty-five years of service.
He was a Baptist.
Steve loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and camping.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Kathy Casey Hambrick, and a niece, Tammy Renee Casey.
Steve is survived by his loving wife of forty-five years, Brenda Whetsell Casey; his daughter; his step-daughter, Karen Oliver and husband Paul, Hampton; his brother, James Casey and wife Angela, Jonesborough; three sisters, Cora Sutphin and Joe Hulse, Jonesborough, Mary Lou Estrada and husband Lupe’, Erwin, Sandra Barnett and husband Tim, Johnson City; two grandchildren; two step-grandchildren, Stevie and Tasha Tolley, both of Johnson City; two great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Sunday, April 4, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 P.M., from the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home. Those planning to attend are asked to please wear a mask or protective face covering, and to practice appropriate social distancing.
A graveside funeral service for Steve will be held Monday, April 5, 2021, at 1:00 P.M., in Bethesda Cemetery, 4708 Cherokee Rd., Jonesborough, TN 37659. Rev. Scotty Phillips will officiate. Pallbearers will be J.J. Casey, Tim Barnett, Jeffery Casey, Joey Sutphin, Eddie Gillen, Doug Bogart, Stevie Tolley and Paul Oliver and Gary Wayne Whetsell, Jr. Everyone planning to attend are to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 P.M. Monday.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
