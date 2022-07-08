PINEY FLATS - Stephen “Steve” Penix Sr., age 72, of Piney Flats went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 7, 2022 from his home. Steve was born on July 11, 1949, in Piney Flats, TN, to the late Noah Penix and Ethel Perry Penix. In addition to his parents, Steve is preceded in death by his brothers, Carroll Ward and David Ward Senior; his sisters, Evelyn Tharp and Bennie Ward.
Steve was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving from 1969-1971. He was a retired business owner and operator of SP Tool Service and was known for cooking his world-famous BBQ, steaks and baked beans. Steve loved racing Legend and late model car series at the local racetrack and working on his hotrods. He was of the Christian faith and loved his God, his family, his flag and his animals.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 55 years Phyllis of the home; his children, Steve Jr. (Tammera), Teresa, Michelle (Gene), Patrick (Greta); several grandchildren and great grandchildren; his brother, Bill Ward; his sister, Eleanor Feathers; several nieces and nephews.
A service to honor the life of Steve will be conducted on Monday, July 11, 2022 in the chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City at 2:00 pm with Chaplain Daniel Winiger officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm through 2:00 pm Monday, July 11, 2022 in the Bluff City chapel prior to the service.
Graveside service and interment will be conducted at the Shell Cemetery in Piney Flats following the funeral service. Active pallbearers will be selected from close family. Honorary pallbearers will be brothers-in-law.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the workers at Amedysis Hospice for the exceptional care and support during this difficult time.
Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. The Penix family is in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City, Office 423-538-7131, service information line, 423-543-4917.