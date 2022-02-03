JOHNSON CITY - Stephen “Steve” Michael Barnette, 50, Johnson City, died Wednesday, January 26, 2022, in the Johnson City Medical Center.
Steve was a lifelong resident of Johnson City and a son of the late Joe C. and Mary L. Barnette Campbell.
Steve was a master landscaper and very much enjoyed his work. He loved working on old hot rods, fishing and spending time with friends and family.
Survivors include children, Tiffany Barnette, Stephen Barnette, Kyla Kinker and Benna Lawrence; 7 grandchildren; his siblings, Charles J. Barnette, Dianna L. Barnette Petty and husband Ray, Jonathan W. Barnette and wife Mary; several nieces and nephews.
The visitation and celebration of Steve’s life will be held Sunday, February 6, 2022, from 2:00-3:30 P.M. in the East Parlor of Appalachian Funeral Home, with a family member providing a special closing prayer.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net
