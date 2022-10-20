Stephen Randolph Potter, “Steve”, died Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the VA Medical Center. Steve was the son of the late Don and Shirley Potter.
Steve grew up in the Buck Mountain section of Roan Mountain and graduated Cloudland High School and later attended ETSU.
One of the things Steve was most proud of was his service to his country as a United States Marine. Following that service he started work at the Veterans Administration at Mountain Home, retiring there some 30 years later.
Steve loved to hunt and fish and spend many years following retirement doing both. He traveled to Alaska, Canada, Virginia, always returning with his trophies.
In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by a brother, Prentis Potter; and a sister, Donna Potter Troutman.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Winters Potter of Elizabethton.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation for Steve from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Sunday, October 23, 2022 in the Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton.
A celebration graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery with the family providing a eulogy. Honorary pallbearers will be Brookie Potter, Stanley Wilcox, Jerry Slemp, John Trivette, Dan Winters, and Gary Elliott. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:50 AM.
Thank you to Signature Health of Elizabethton for the care and compassion they showed to Steve. A special heartfelt thank you to our VA family for all the love and support shown to us during Steve’s illness; especially to all the health care workers at the hospital and at CLC-1. We can never thank you enough.
Words of love and sympathy may be sent to the Potter family through the funeral home website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel-Elizabethton, (423) 542-2232, is honored to serve the family of Stephen Randolph Potter “Steve”.