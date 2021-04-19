GRAY - Stephen R. Garland was age 78 and a resident of Gray, Tennessee when he passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
Steve was honored to serve his country in the U.S. Marines. He loved the outdoors including hunting, four-wheeling, and boating. He retired from Eastman Chemical Co. and spent his retired days with his wife Betty. He had many friends who loved and supported him.
His survivors include the love of his life, Betty Garland after celebrating 50 years of marriage. Steve was Papaw to five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He shared adventures with his long-time best friend Mickey Morton.
He was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Anabel Garland and his son Eddie Whittaker.
His family will receive friends on Thursday, April 22, 2021, from 5-7 PM at East Lawn Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held following the visitation at 7 PM with military honors. Graveside service will be held Friday, April 23, 2021, at 11 AM at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the Garland family.