JOHNSON CITY - Stephen Patrick Taylor II (Steve), Johnson City, TN, went to his heavenly home Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Steve was born on March 19, 1973, to Sharon (Senn) Hyder and his late father in Johnson City, TN. Steve was also preceded in death by his grandmother, Betty Jo Senn.
Steve genuinely cared about others and gave without any expectations. He was a 1992 graduate of Science Hill High School where he excelled in football and track and field. He was the recipient of the 1991 Plowboy Farmer Football award. Steve also volunteered with Science Hill Jr Toppers Youth football.
Steve is survived by his mother and stepfather, Sharon (Ronnie) Hyder, Elizabethton TN; children, Raegan (Victor) Goodson, Jonesborough TN and Madison (Josh) Idell, Greeneville TN; sister, Lesa Taylor, Elizabethton TN; grandson, Silas Idell; nieces and nephew, Geordyn (John) Hayes, Shannon Taylor, and Eli Thomas; great-niece and great-nephew, Saylor and Jaxon Hayes; best friends, Sheri Hamilton and Bart Lyons; and several cousins, aunts, and uncles.
His remains have been donated to Restore Life, USA for research. Special thanks to the staff at Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton TN for their care of Steve.
A Celebration of Life will be held in downtown Johnson City, TN at the King's Centre on the 4th Floor (300 E Main St #200, Johnson City, TN 37601) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 from 3 - 6 pm with special words from 4 -5 pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Steve's memory to the Science Hill Jr Toppers Youth Football (1309 E. Millard St, Johnson City, TN 37601).