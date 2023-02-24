JOHNSON CITY - Stephen Patrick Taylor II (Steve), Johnson City, TN, went to his heavenly home Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Steve was born on March 19, 1973, to Sharon (Senn) Hyder and his late father in Johnson City, TN. Steve was also preceded in death by his grandmother, Betty Jo Senn.

Steve genuinely cared about others and gave without any expectations. He was a 1992 graduate of Science Hill High School where he excelled in football and track and field. He was the recipient of the 1991 Plowboy Farmer Football award. Steve also volunteered with Science Hill Jr Toppers Youth football.

