JOHNSON CITY - Stephen Lewis Brown, 80, Johnson City, passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Johnson City Medical Center after a brief battle with cancer.
Lewis was the youngest of four children and the son of the late Hal Worley and Kathryn Francis “Kitty” Shell Brown.
Lewis attended Johnson City Schools and graduated from Science Hill High School in 1961. He proudly served his country as a United States Marine. He worked for WJHL in the sales department, eventually becoming the local/regional sales representative and retired in 2008. Lewis genuinely enjoyed his job and enjoyed helping others see their potential and advance in their career. He was a humble man who always saw the good in people and made friends everywhere he went.
In addition to his parents, Lewis was preceded in death by: his wife of 46 years, Connie Sue Johnson; one brother, Eugene; and two sisters, Pat and Dorothy.
Survivors include: one daughter, Valda Grimmett and her husband Yancy; five grandchildren, Katherine Paige Hodge, Rose Hubbard, Lillian Grimmett, Laney Grimmet and Max Grimmett; and several nieces and nephews.
The family of Lewis Brown will receive friends from 5 PM until 7 PM on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. Family and close friends will share memories at 7 PM.