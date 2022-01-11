GRAY - Stephen Gregory Bryant, 71, Gray, Tennessee passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Lakebridge Health Care Center in Johnson City, TN. He was a native of Johnson City and was the son of Helen Murr Bryant of Johnson City and the late Lee Roy Bryant.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Madison Fay Reed and his paternal grandparents, James Otis and Verna Bryant and maternal grandmother, Maggie Murr.
Survivors include his mother, Helen Murr Bryant of Johnson City; a daughter, Katie Reed and her husband, Justin of Telford; a son, David Bryant and Leah Renn of Johnson City; grandson, Jackson “JJ” Reed. He is also further survived by other relatives and friends.
He had a bright and energetic personality and will be fondly remembered by his family and friends as a loving father, proud patriot, US Marine, humorist, and lover of shag music.
Graveside services with Military Honors will be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday, January 14, 2022 in the Roselawn Memory Gardens of Johnson City. Pastor Rich Murray, Rev. Mike Anglin and Rev. Dan Foster will officiate. Active pallbearers will be Justin Reed, David Bryant, Scott Shephard, Robert Collette, Bruce Godsey, Lee Morrow, Brandon Garland and Earl Durard. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 PM. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to The Wounded Warrior Project.
