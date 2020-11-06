HAMPTON - Stephen Grant Hicks, 71, Hampton passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Millard & Cora Oaks Hicks. He served in the United States Army 101st Airborne division during the Vietnam Era. He was retired from the City of Johnson City. He was a member of Union Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: James & Timothy Hicks. He loved farming and loved animals.
Survivors include his sister: Patsy Miller, Elizabethton. Two Nephews: Lee Miller and David Hicks, Two Nieces: Gretchen Miller and Crystal Culbertson. A very close friend: Ciara Ward. He leaves behind a great number of close friends too numerous to name here.
A private service for family members will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of Stephen to the Elizabethton- Carter County Animal Shelter, 253 Sycamore Shoals Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37643. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Hicks Family.