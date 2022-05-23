ERWIN - Stephen Craig Hoilman, Jr., age 34, Erwin, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center after a brief illness. He was a lifelong resident of Erwin and the only child of Stephen and Elaine Gray Hoilman.
Stephen graduated from Unicoi County High School in 2006. He was a paper carrier for the Johnson City Press over the last fourteen years. While Stephen was growing up, he attended West Park Street Baptist Church.
He loved to fish and go on vacations to the beach. Some of the families’ best memories were made during those fun beach trips. Stephen was an avid Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Florida Gators fan. He loved his family and friends dearly. We will love and miss him forever.
Stephen was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Ralph and Annie Hensley, Charles and Beatrice Gray; his grandfather, A.J. Hoilman.
Stephen leaves behind to cherish many wonderful memories of him, his parents, Stephen and Elaine Gray Hoilman; grandparents: James and Louise Gray, Sonja Hoilman; Aunts: Angel Hoilman McCurry and Christy Gray; Uncles: Danny Gray, Mickey Gray and Greg Hoilman; special cousins: D.J. Gray, Cade McCurry, Dawson McCurry, Ethan Hensley, Allyson Hensley, Emilee Hensley, Bobby Hoilman, Tia Effler Hammit and Caleb Hoilman; Great Aunt Susan Hensley; a special family friend, Shelby Williams.
Stephen’s graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in the Hensley Cemetery, Spivey Mountain Community. Pastor Earl Edwards will officiate. Pallbearers will be Danny Gray, Mickey Gray, Greg Hoilman, Cade McCurry, Bobby Hoilman and Randy White. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Hoilman family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Hoilman family. (423) 743-1380.