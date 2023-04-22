Stephen Anthony “Steve” Letcher, 69, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 17, 2023, at the Johnson City Medical Center, following a brief illness.

Stephen was born on February 18, 1954, to William and Nancy Ryan Letcher in Abingdon, Virginia. He and his family moved to Johnson City in 1964 where Steve attended Stratton Elementary School and graduated from Science Hill High School in 1973. After graduation he worked in construction and at ETSU. Stephen went on to work at Johnson City Parks & Recreation as an umpire and referee for several years.

