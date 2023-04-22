Stephen Anthony “Steve” Letcher, 69, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 17, 2023, at the Johnson City Medical Center, following a brief illness.
Stephen was born on February 18, 1954, to William and Nancy Ryan Letcher in Abingdon, Virginia. He and his family moved to Johnson City in 1964 where Steve attended Stratton Elementary School and graduated from Science Hill High School in 1973. After graduation he worked in construction and at ETSU. Stephen went on to work at Johnson City Parks & Recreation as an umpire and referee for several years.
He was a member of Calvary Church. Steve was an avid fan of NASCAR, especially Kevin Harvick, and enjoyed fishing.
Stephen was preceded in death by his mother Nancy, father William, and one son, Chad Gaither.
Those left to cherish his memories are two daughters, Beth and Hannah; one sister Linda Charles; two brothers William (Mary) Letcher and Gregory Letcher; five nephews, David (Jenny) Charles, Gregory (April) Letcher Jr., William Letcher Jr., Daniel Charles, and William A. Letcher; two nieces Christina Letcher and Kimberly (Irvin) Britt, and several great-nieces, nephews, grand and great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to the Critical Care unit 2900 at the Johnson City Medical Center for their exceptional care of Stephen.
Services celebrating Stephen’s life will be held Friday, April 28, 2023, at 1:00 P.M.in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with Rev. Robert White and Pastor Herbert “Woody” Scott, officiating.
The family will receive friends Friday prior to the service from 12:00 – 1:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
There will be a private inurnment for the family at a later date in Washington County Memory Gardens.