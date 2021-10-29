Stella Tolliver Payne, age 96, went home to be with the Lord at Mountain City Care Center on Wednesday October 27, 2021. Stella was born on August 12, 1926 to the late Martin Alexander and Dora Virginia Stansberry Tolliver. She married Earl Payne in 1967.
Stella was a life long resident of Johnson County and attended Shady Valley Baptist Church and then became a member of Antioch Baptist Church where she served as pianist for over 50 years. She was a seamstress, homemaker and a good cook. Stella and her husband Earl played music with several different bluegrass bands in the area.
In addition to her parents and husband Stella was predeceased by her siblings: Hazel Wright, Calvin Tolliver, Glenn Golliver, Fred Tolliver, Ruth Lovell, Sylvia Miller, Raymond Tolliver and Earl Tolliver.
Her survivors include sisters-in-law: Lorella Tolliver of Shady Valley, TN and Joanne Tolliver of Bristol, TN and several nieces and nephews and her husband's nephews Jim (Joan) Taylor and John (Sharon) Taylor.
The viewing will be from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Hux & Lipford Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, October 29, 2021. A private family entombment service will be in the Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum on Saturday, October 30, 2021 with Rev. Kenny Ray Vaught officiating.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Mountain City Care Center for Stella's care and to special friends Callie Dunn and Vicki Snyder for their faithful visits with Stella.
In lieu of flowers, it was Stella's request that memorial gifts be made to Johnson County Senior Center, 128 College Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.
