ELIZABETHTON - Stella Tester, age 92, of Elizabethton, TN passed away following an extended illness Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at her residence. A native of Butler, she was the daughter of the late Parker Grant Main Sr. and Nettie Cable Main. Stella was an employee of Shadowline for 25 years. She was quiet but had a dry sense of humor. Stella loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed reading, being outdoors, and working around her home. She was a meticulous homemaker. Stella was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Tester; three brothers, Bob Main, Edgar “Bud” Main and wife Louise, Parker “June” Main and wife Eula Mae; a sister, Edith Finney and husband Delmer; brothers-in-law, Haskel “Sonny” Laws and Carroll Tester and son-in-law, Robert White. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Penny White, of Elizabethton; sister, Mary Jo Laws, of Butler; sister-in-law, Rose Mary Tester, of OH and several nieces and nephews also survive.
A service to celebrate the life of Stella Tester will be held at 7:00 P.M. Saturday, May 22, 2021 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home with Reverend Ray Green officiating. The family will receive friends between the hours of 6:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. prior to the service. Music will be under the direction of Sheila Woods.
The graveside service and interment will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Monday, May 24, 2021 in Mountain Home National Cemetery, Johnson City, TN. Active pallbearers will be the staff of Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home. Those who will be attending the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery (Annex), 215 Heroes Drive, Mountain Home, TN 37684 at 9:45 A.M. on Monday.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Avalon Hospice especially Tammy Martin RN, also all of her regular caregivers for all their loving care and support.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to St Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services are honored to serve the Tester family. Office (423)542-2232