JONESBOROUGH - Stella Marie Simerly Francis, 94, of Jonesborough, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at her home.
She was born in Johnson City, a daughter of the late Arthur Simerly and Laura Belle Melton Simerly.
Stella was a registered nurse, retiring from the VA Medical Center after many years. She also owned and operated Francis’s Antiques.
She had a gift for sewing, lovingly stitching many quilts for her family over her lifetime.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Nelson Francis.
Those surviving include: daughter, Janie Miller and husband Rev John Miller Jr.; sisters, Daisy Strisingeo and Hazel Francis; grandchildren, Julie Miller, Jeanna Waldroup, and John J. Miller III; great grandchildren, Shelby, Luke, Camden, Payton, Caden, and Katherine Starr; great-great grandchildren, Isabella, Diego, and Isla Mae.
A funeral service for Stella will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Lenny Smith. The chapel will be open at 11:00 AM prior to service for those attending to be seated. A committal service will follow at 1:00 PM at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Those attending are asked to gather at the cemetery gate by 12:50 PM to go in procession to the committal shelter.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the family. (423) 282-1521
