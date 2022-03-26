GREENEVILLE - Stefanie Hudson age 39, of Greeneville, passed away March 24,2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Stefanie was a ray of sunshine to her family and was a loving mother, fiancé', and daughter.
She is survived by her children Jason William Hudson, and Alexis La'Shea Miller. Fiancé' Joe Norris. Parents; Harry Lee and Cindy Miller Lowe. Grandparents; William and Dian Brown. Sister Brandy Woder. Brother Jason C. Miller. Best friend; Veronica Ellison.
She was preceded in death by her father William Jackie Miller. Grandfather; Clark Miller. Uncle; Tim Brown.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12-2 at Jeffers Funeral Service at Afton. The funeral service will be held at 2 pm in the Afton chapel with Pastor Bob Roberson. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove UMC Cemetery. The family will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com