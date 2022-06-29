TELFORD - Stanley David Mott, age 66, of Telford, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital.
Stanley was born November 8, 1955, in Fernandina Beach, Florida to the late Joel Mott and Jean Wells Mott. He served in the Air Force from 1973-1979.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Stan Mott, Jr. and Bennie Mott.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 33 years, Sherry Mott; step-son, Jake Cole; brothers, Joel (Vicki) Mott and Terry (Sonia) Mott; sister, Susan (Carey) Gill; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved furbabies.
Stanley’s family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 pm on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral will follow the visitation, beginning at 2:00 pm, under the direction of Chaplain Keith Halberg and Rev. Greg Davis. Burial will immediately follow the funeral at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens (5913 Kingsport Hwy, Gray, TN 37615). Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to please meet at the cemetery as funeral processions are prohibited in the Johnson City city limits.
Active pallbearers will include Joel Mott, Terry Mott, Carey Gill, George Gray, Ron Robertson, and Jerry Shelton.
Stanley’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the ICU staff at Franklin Woods Community Hospital, especially Heather and Andrew.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.morrisbaker.com
