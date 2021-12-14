Stanley Carmen Tipton, age 84, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021, in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born in Ramsey Town, NC on July 16, 1937. Stanley is a son of the late Euphrates & Texie Tipton.
Stanley lived most of his life in Green Mountain, NC with his loving wife Irene Hensley Tipton. He moved to Erwin, TN in 2015 to be closer to his son. He retired from Glen Raven in Burnsville after 30 years of service. He was a member of Mountain Dale Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of forty years Irene Hensley Tipton in 2002; two brothers: Albert and Ted Tipton, two sisters: Edolene Hughes and Irene Peterson; very special brother-in-law & sister-in-law, Wayne and Kathleen Cooper, sister-in-law, Zelta Bagby, and brother-in-law, Kyle Hensley.
Stanley leaves behind to cherish his memory, his son and daughter-in-law, Stacy and Melissa Tipton of Erwin, two grandsons: Tyler Tipton, of Elizabethton, Connor Tipton of Erwin; two sisters: Barbara Miller and Betty Tipton both of Green Mountain, NC; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: RL and Glasie Peterson, Arnold and Marsha Hensley, Carolyn Hensley all of Erwin, George and Sharroll Hensley of Green Mountain, NC; special friends and neighbors, David and Becky Delffs, several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon-1:30 PM Friday, December 17, 2021 in the Robert Ledford Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 1:30 PM with Pastor Kevin Laws officiating. Music will be provided by Kevin Laws, Darren Higgins, Bobby Ramsey, and JP Metcalf. Pallbearers will be selected from nephews and family. A private committal service will be held in the Joe Hensley Family Cemetery, Spivey Mountain Community.
In Lieu of flowers please make a donation in memory of Stanley to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital www.stjude.org/donate or to Southside Freewill Baptist Church Youth Fund, c/o Scott Metcalf 1313 Chestoa Pike, Erwin, TN 37650.
