“Jesus said, ‘Let the little children come to me and do not hinder them, for the Kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.’” Matthew 19:14
ELIZABETHTON - It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our special Stanwee, Stanley Alan Proffitt, 2, Elizabethton. He passed away on July 1, 2021 at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital in Nashville, TN after a battle with parainfluenza type III at the tender age of two.
Stanwee loved to play with fire engines, police cars, dinosaurs, and have books read to him. He was a blessing to people across our great country uniting under #TeamStanwee.
He is survived by his parents, Justin and Sarah Proffitt and older brother, David. Also, by maternal grandmother, Debby Hilton Proffitt and paternal grandparents Stan and Cindy Proffitt. He has a maternal great grandmother, Billie June Hilton. Sarah’s parents, Gaylynn Varley, mother and stepfather David Varley, father Joseph Loflin and stepmother Bonnie Loflin. Additionally, special friend to the family, grandpa Michael (Mike) Varney. Furthermore, several aunts, uncles, and cousins, whom all loved him dearly.
Stanwee was preceded in death by maternal great grandfather, Jack A. Hilton, and paternal great grandparents, Lloyd and Pauline Proffitt.
A celebration of life will be held at Memorial Funeral Chapel on Sunday, July 11 at 3 p.m. with Mr. Mike Koruschak, Minister officiating. Music will be provided by Jeffery and Haley Dills.
Visitation will be from 1 – 3 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Chapel. Burial will be a private family service at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Johnson City, Tenn. Active Pallbearers will be: Josh Benson, Scott Leas, Stan Proffitt and Joshua Davis.
In lieu of flowers, we ask you to please bring a new stuffed animal – which will be donated to children in need. Financial donations in honor of Stanley Proffitt can be made to Kari’s Heart Foundation, P.O. Box 6165, Johnson City, TN 37604.
Special thank you to all of the people who have followed Stanwee’s special journey, for the prayers, gifts, and in all the other ways you have lifted us up from near and far. God bless you. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Proffitt Family.