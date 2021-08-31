Staff Sgt. Garfield Wayne Hill went to be with his Savior Jesus on August 28, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center. Garfield was born on December 2, 1947 to the late Bernadine Scott. He enjoyed singing gospel music, grilling food and preparing his own “unique” meals, telling jokes and laughing and he enjoyed being around his family. He was involved in various church activities and proudly served his country for twenty-two and a half years in the U.S. Army.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his four brothers, Tommy Clawson, William Scott, Henry Scott III and Tary Scott; granddaughter, Faith Hill. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Alice Taylor Hill, of the home; five children, John Wayne Scott and wife Ana, Timmy Thompson and wife Patty, Jay Hill, Jonathan Hill and wife Michelle and Latisha Hill; step-children, Natosha Wilson ( Stephen, Zion, and Saige), Steven Wagner, and Sean Taylor; grandchildren, China Hill, Jaevon Emile, Jaivan Emile, Jacian Emilie, Julian Emile, Jocelyn Hill, Jazmine Hill, Jerradiyah Hill, Cody Scott, Michael Allen Scott, Savannah Hill and Thomas Hill; brother, Dale Scott; sister, Emma Thompson and husband Leo, Gale Scott, Sandra Scott-Bly, Diana Scott and several nieces and nephews also survive.
A graveside service to honor the life of Garfield Wayne Hill will be conducted at 10:00 am Friday, September 3, 2021 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery “New Annex”, Johnson City, TN with Reverend Marvin Slagle officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:45 A.M. on Friday.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State's COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
