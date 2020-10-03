Stacy L. Williamson, age 41, is now walking the streets of gold with her soul sister, Aaron Smith. Stacy passed away at home on October 1, 2020. She was a resident of Kingsport, Tennessee and the daughter of James “Spike” and Donna Good.
Stacy was a hilarious and bubbly person. She was always the life of the party. She loved Tori Amos, The Eye of the Tiger and knew every line to Dirty Dancing. Stacy served on missions trips to India and Turkey and had a deep love for the Lord. She was known for her caring nature and having a servant’s heart. She was a member of the Emmaus Community and loved her community. She worked with the Dawn of Hope for 6 years before beginning her career at Enhanced Services, where she worked for the last 8 years. As a House Manager which was not her job, but her passion, and love for the girls there that made what she did a blessing to others around her. Stacy loved spending time with her family, crafts, writing, reading and refurbishing old furniture in her spare time.
Stacy was preceded in passing by her “soul sister”, Aaron Smith; great-grandparents, Lillian and Bill Good, of Bluff City, TN; and grandparents Charles Ladd, of Mississippi, and Maryann Liggett of, South Carolina.
Those left to cherish her memory are her parents; James “Spike” and Donna Good, of Bluff City, TN; children, Lillian “Lilli” Williamson (Brandon “Sil” Basket), of Kingsport, TN, and Nia Williamson, of the home; sister, Monica Kidd; “brother” a Labrador, Sir “Whiskey” of Holston River; niece, Caitlin Kidd (Tobi Mclean); nephew, Caleb Kidd; great nephews, Tyson Mclean, all of Bluff City, TN; grandparents, Elaine and Jimmy Good, of Bluff City, TN, and Irene Ladd, of Roane County, TN. Several aunts, uncles and cousins also remain to carry on her memory.
A graveside service to honor the life of Stacy will be held on Monday, October, 5, 2020 at the Crumley Cemetery in Bluff City, TN at 11:00 am. The family and everyone in attendance is asked to please arrive at the cemetery at 10:45 am. Pallbearers will be James “Spike” Good, Brandon Baskett, Tobi McLean, Lindsey Jackson, Lillian Williamson and Rick Cairns.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Youth with a Mission address: PO Box 58 Adams, TN 37010 Phone: (615) 696-3096 email: info@ywamnashville.org.