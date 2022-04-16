JOHNSON CITY - Stacy Heather Hart, 48, Johnson City passed away Friday, April 15, 2022 at her residence with her family by her side. She was a native of Easton, Pennsylvania and had lived in Gray for several years. Stacy worked for Sikorsky Inc. as a Human Resource Manager. She was a veteran having served her country proudly in the U.S. Navy for 10 years. Stacy enjoyed painting, gardening and spending time with her family. She loved nature and was the most patient and kind-hearted person. Stacy was loved by everyone who came in contact with her. Her greatest wish in life was becoming a mother, and she was blessed with three beautiful children and in addition she was excited of becoming a grandmother. Stacy was preceded in death by her father, Samuel Bennett.
Stacy is survived by her loving husband, Charlie E. Hart; her mother, Barbara King Carpenter and her husband, David of East Stroudsburg, PA; three children, Naomi Hart of Johnson City, Nicole Trew and her husband, Tyler of Rockwood, TN and Charlie Marvin Hart of Johnson City; a granddaughter, Amelia Trew; three brothers, David Carpenter and Sean Carpenter both of East Stroudsburg, PA and Christopher Bennett of Myrtle Beach, SC; two sisters, Tiffany Bennett of Myrtle Beach and Katherine Kinsey of Benton, PA; a very special friend, Valeri McBride of Bentonville, Arkansas; also several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Tuesday, April 19, 2022 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Chaplain Steven Spell officiating.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245