ERWIN - Stacy Duane Binkley, age 51, Erwin, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 5, 2021, at the Erwin Healthcare Center. He is a son of the late Burnice Bailey Binkley and lived most of his life in Erwin.
Stacy graduated from East Tennessee State University with a BS degree in Business Administration. He was an administrator for several nursing homes throughout his career. Stacy enjoyed helping people and was loved by many.
He was of the Christian Faith. Stacy loved to fish, camp at the river and be around his family.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by one sister, Robin Street in 2019; grandparents, Burnie and Rachel Williams Bailey; several uncles and cousins.
Survivors include: two daughters: Aria and Ella Binkley; two sisters: Shelly Higgins (Kitt), Erwin and Leslie Henley (Dwayne), Jonesborough; Uncle, Roger Bailey; Aunt, Pauline Ault (Paul); four nieces: Tara Jackson (Brian), Sarah Burton (Ryon), Chealsey Byrd (Tim) and Hannah Guess (Dorian); four great nieces: Addyson Higgins, Akirrah Jackson, Lilykah Briest and Kylee Byrd.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Uncle Roger Bailey, friend, Anne Welch, cousin David Ault and wife, Linda, cousin Melissa Archer and the staff of Erwin Healthcare Center for all the wonderful care, compassion and love given to Stacy during his illness.
The family will receive friends and celebrate Stacy’s life from 5:00-7:00 PM on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home.
