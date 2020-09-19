MILFORD, KS - SSG (RET) Charles Edward King, Jr., 62, of Milford, KS passed away on September 8, 2020. Johnson Funeral Home of Junction City assisted family with cremation arrangements.
A Memorial Service was held Saturday, September 12, 2020, 5:00 pm, at the Elks Lodge No. 1037, 723 S. Washington St., Junction City, KS, with Elks Past State Presidents Jim Capper and Frank Springer officiating.
Burial of his cremated remains will be at a later date at the Mountain Home National Cemetery, 215 Heroes Drive, Mountain Home, TN, 37684.
Memorials are suggested to the Elks National Foundation, 2750 N. Lakeview Ave., Chicago, IL, 60614-2256 or via web at https://www.elks.org/enf/.
Charles was born on April 26, 1958, in Erwin, Tennessee to Charles and Ruth (Wilson) King. He grew up in Erwin, Tennessee, and graduated from Unicoi County High School. He then attended a year of college at Tennessee Tech University. At the age of 23, he enlisted in the United States Army and traveled to many duty stations both domestic and abroad. Early in his career, he met Brenda Miller. She traveled to Milford, Kansas to marry him on December 23, 1989. He retired after proudly serving for twenty years, and since he and Brenda have called Milford, Kansas home.
During his time in service, Charles had many awards and decorations which include but are not limited to: The Army Lapel Button, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal (7th Award), Army Achievement Medal (5th Award), Army Good Conduct Medal (6th Award), National Defense Service Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal With 3 Bronze Service Star (Bss), Noncommissioned Officer’s Professional Development Ribbon With Numeral 2, Overseas Service Ribbon (3rd Award), Kuwait Liberation Medal (Sa), Kuwait Liberation Medal (Ku), Expert Marksmanship Qualification Badge With Rifle Ear, Expert Marksmanship Qualification Badge With Pistol Bar, Expert Marksmanship Qualification Badge With Grenade Bar, Driver And Mechanic Badge With Driver-W Bar.
Charles was a member of several organizations: the Elks Lodge 1037 of Junction City, KS; the American Legion Post 25 of Erwin, TN; and the VFW Post 3229 of Abilene, KS. He considered the members of these groups his extended family.
As a young man, Charles loved the outdoors. He fished and hunted. Later in life he grew to love sports. His favorites were NASCAR (with his latest favorite driver being Clint Bowyer), Chief’s Football, K-State Football, and Tennessee Volunteers Football. Charles also loved camping and boating. He was also a loyal supporter of the armed forces service members and veterans. Above all he loved spending time with friends and family. He was a loving husband, caring brother and uncle, and loyal friend.
Charles is survived by his loving family: wife, Brenda of Milford, KS; his three siblings Penny King of Chattanooga, TN, Chris King of Jacksonville, FL, and John (Keyla) King of Piney Flats, TN; niece, Kimberlyn King of Bristol, TN; nephew, Jonathan King of Piney Flats, TN; four fur babies, K.C., Indy, Tillman, and Peyton; and a host of loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.