AUGUSTA, GA - SSG Jeffrey Alexander Thurman-Carnall, age 33, of Augusta, Georgia passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 24, 2023, at his home. Jeffrey was born in Miami, Florida, the son of Rachael Irene (Thurman) Carnall. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Michael and Ruth Rodriguez; his grandfather, Charles Thurman, Sr.; and two aunts, Stephanie Rhodes and Patricia (Wesley) Stone.
Jeffrey was actively in the United States Army, where he had served since 2009. Jeffrey comes from a strong military background- his grandfather, Michael Rodriguez, retired from the military and the post office. Jeffrey enjoyed hiking, staying fit, singing and was full of life. Most of all he loved his children and spending time with them.
Those left to cherish and remember Jeffrey’s legacy of love include his mother, Rachel Carnall of Elizabethton; his beloved children: Hunter Thurman-Carnall and Leo Thurman-Carnall, both of Elizabethton; the mother of his children, Brittany Thurman-Carnall of Elizabethton; two brothers, Christopher Carnall of Waverly, Tennessee and Robert Wood of Fairhope, Alabama; a sister, Jenn Saiz of Florida; his aunt, Deborah Thurman of Florida; an uncle, Charles Thurman of Arizona; his partner, April Figueroa of Oak Grove, Kentucky; his special cousins, Patrick Rhodes, David Rhoades, Michael Lopez, Jonathan Lopez, Teena Escudero, Sara Lopez, Alyssia Thurman, Alexis Thurman and other extended family; Sunshine Thurman Perry, cousin in WA, Sabrina Thurman Moon, cousin in WA, Mary Whitaker, Glen Stines, Lori Smith, Ruby Smith, Tyler Smith , Nevaeh Dean, Pauline Oliver (and Joseph Oliver deceased). Dwayne and Annette Batich, Cody and Kristina Hight all of TN, Manon Ferdani of FL all special friends.
A celebration of Jeffrey’s life will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Monday, May 8, 2023, in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the service hour of 12:00 PM in the funeral home chapel.
The graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Monday, May 8, 2023, in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded at the graveside. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and members of the military. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:50 PM on Monday.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations in honor of Jeffrey Alexander Thurman-Carnall to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or by visiting their website at support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Words of comfort can be sent to the Thurman-Carnall family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232