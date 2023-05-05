AUGUSTA, GA - SSG Jeffrey Alexander Thurman-Carnall, age 33, of Augusta, Georgia passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 24, 2023, at his home. Jeffrey was born in Miami, Florida, the son of Rachael Irene (Thurman) Carnall. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Michael and Ruth Rodriguez; his grandfather, Charles Thurman, Sr.; and two aunts, Stephanie Rhodes and Patricia (Wesley) Stone.

Jeffrey was actively in the United States Army, where he had served since 2009. Jeffrey comes from a strong military background- his grandfather, Michael Rodriguez, retired from the military and the post office. Jeffrey enjoyed hiking, staying fit, singing and was full of life. Most of all he loved his children and spending time with them.

