ERWIN - SSG James C Bailey, age 53, Erwin, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer. He was a decorated Tennessee Army National Guardsman who served overseas during the Gulf War and two separate deployments in Iraq. James (JB to friends and coworkers) participated in honoring veterans with military funeral honors and served as a Cemetery Caretaker at the Mountain Home VA National Cemetery.
James devoted all his free time to his son Marcus who he often affectionately referred to as Biscuit. He loved his son with all his heart and devoted himself to the care and needs of Marcus.
James was preceded in death by his wife of 6 years, Alicia N Bailey, earlier this year, and his parents, James and Meredith Bailey. James leaves behind his 3-year-old son, James William Marcus Bailey; father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Carol Price; sister-in-law Brittany Rice, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Chris and Rebecca Gunn, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A special thank you goes out to his coworkers, friends and Walmart family who truly displayed their love and kindness to James during his illness, and for the assistance given him by family members Christol Edney, Priscilla Rice and Chris Gunn and friend Steven Broyles.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in memory of James to a trust fund account set up for Marcus at Bank of Tennessee.
Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Military Honors will be rendered by Kingsport American Legion. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:55 p.m. on Thursday.