ERWIN - SSG James C Bailey, age 53, Erwin, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer. He was a decorated Tennessee Army National Guardsman who served overseas during the Gulf War and two separate deployments in Iraq. James (JB to friends and coworkers) participated in honoring veterans with military funeral honors and served as a Cemetery Caretaker at the Mountain Home VA National Cemetery.

James devoted all his free time to his son Marcus who he often affectionately referred to as Biscuit. He loved his son with all his heart and devoted himself to the care and needs of Marcus.

Trending Recipe Video