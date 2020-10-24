PINEY FLATS - Spencer Ray Mains, age 64 of Piney Flats, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in the Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tennessee. He was the son of the late Arlie and Rosa Stewart Mains born to them on April 7, 1956 in Jefferson, North Carolina. Spencer was a member of the Crossroads Christian Church. He was a master carpenter and could build anything. He greatly enjoyed American Saddlebred Horses and loved horse breeding and showing.
Spencer is survived by his loving children: Jessica Mains (Winston Lawrence), Brittnai Washburn (Matthew) and Jeremy Mains (Alice); His siblings: Cathy Diane Pickett, Ellen Roark, Pam Isaacs, Sharon Corum, and Karen McClure; his grandchildren: Isabella Knight, Emma Knight, Ayden Knight and Elijah Washburn. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and friends left behind to cherish his memory.
A funeral ceremony for Spencer Ray Mains will be conducted on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. in the chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services with Minister Clint Andrews officiating.
The Mains Family will receive friends at Tetrick Funeral Services on Sunday, October 25, 2020 after 2:00 P.M. until the hour of service a 4:00 P.M.
A committal service will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the Mountain Home National Cemetery, 215 Hero’s Drive, Mountain Home Tennessee, 37684 (off West Lake Drive) with Minister Clint Andrews officiating. Close friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery no later than 1:50 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society by visiting www.cancer.org.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Spencer’s special aunt and angel, Beth Mains. As well as his close friends, Tom and Donna Musick and KayLeigh Heath.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Mains Family.