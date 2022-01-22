PINEY FLATS - Sophie Elizabeth Hodges Thomas, age 100, of Piney Flats, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, with her family present.
A lifelong native of Piney Flats, Elizabeth was born on July 3, 1921, to the late Benjamin Clifton Hodges and Georgia Wexler Hodges. She graduated from Mary Hughes High School and went on to attend East Tennessee State College where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Business.
Elizabeth worked at the Chevrolet company in Johnson City as an administrative assistant for several years until she had her daughter, Ann, and became a full-time homemaker.
She was a devoted and lifelong member of New Bethel Presbyterian Church in Piney Flats and participated in the Ladies Circle for many years.
Elizabeth was an avid reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles and loved sewing. Flowers were special to her and always brightened her day. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was very involved and devoted to them. Her family will always remember her for having a sweet and gentle nature.
In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” St. John Thomas, in 1977 and two sisters, Lena Ben “Bennie” White and Nancy Hodges Lamaster.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Ann (and Jerome) Mettetal; granddaughter, Sarah (and Daniel) Collins; grandson, Jay (and Liz) Mettetal; great-grandchildren, Harper Collins, Lena Collins, William Mettetal, and Margaret Mettetal; sister, Johnnie Lane; and several nieces.
If you wish to pay your respects, Mrs. Thomas will lie in state for a viewing from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. Family will not be present. There will be a funeral service at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Morris-Baker. The funeral will also be livestreamed and available to view for 90 days on the Morris-Baker website, under Elizabeth’s obituary page. Those wishing to attend are asked to please wear a face covering and be mindful of social distancing. Immediately following the funeral, a graveside service will be conducted at New Bethel Cemetery in Piney Flats.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice and a few of the special caregivers who helped her and the family through her final days – Annie, Deanna, Vickie, and Liz.
Memorial contributions should be directed to New Bethel Presbyterian Church (592 New Bethel Rd, Piney Flats, TN 37686) or New Bethel Cemetery New Bethel Cemetery, in care of Carolyn King, (1291 North Pickens Bridge Rd, Piney Flats, TN 37686).
