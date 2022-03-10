Sonya Kay Mabe (Ellis, Herr) born on May 6, 1973, passed on March 6, 2022 in her home. She was a graduate of Science Hill High School and native of Bristol, TN. She was preceded in death by her father Walter Lee Mabe, grandfathers James Howard Lester and Tommy Mabe, grandmother Dorothy Mabe, son-in-law Brandon Ward, and beloved brother Ethan Lynn Jackson. She is survived by her husband Don Herr, daughter Natasha B. Ward (husband Nate Foster), sons Braxton Ellis and Jacob Ellis (Partner Judy), Mother Kathy Kay Moore (step-father JR Moore), sisters Angie Lowery (husband Jamie Lowery) and Misty Mabe, brother Jamie Barr (wife Nikki Barr), Aunts Linda Smith, Regina Thrift, and Crystal Greene, grandmother Jane Lester, nieces Taylor Neece (fiancé Ashton Wilson), Cadie Neece, Kensie Barr, nephews Gage Barr, Xavier Painter (wife Kathryn), Isaac Allen, special cousins Deanna Hayden (partner Shelly), Danielle Ashburn (husband Danny), special friend Jamie Humphrey, bonus brother Jason Stevens, and many other cousins and friends.
She was an avid photographer (working for Olan Mills and Sweethearts Photography), certified master gardener, locally renowned chef, and all-around amazing person. She never met a stranger and was a fierce friend to all fortunate enough to know her. She lived life to the fullest from an early age and brought so much light and love to those around her. Her home was always east Tennessee, but her heart belonged to the gulf coast. Living out her later years on the coast, she would often be on the hunt for the next great treasure the ocean would offer up. She was full of wonder and amazement, infectious to all those around her. Her greatest love however, was her family, never missing a chance to say I love you or give a hug. To know her was to love her. She will be incredibly missed, her laughter, her smile, her light was truly a blessing. Until we meet again our sweet girl, you will be missed beyond measure, forever young, and forever beautiful. We love you so much!
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date to be announced by the family.