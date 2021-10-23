JOHNSON CITY - Simon Benjamin Wright, age 72, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center.
A lifelong resident and native of Johnson City, Simon was born July 20, 1949, to the late Neal and Helen Horne Wright. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a hardworking man all throughout his life. He was a merchandiser for many places until he retired in 2012. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing.
Simon was a member and trustee of Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church for over 30 years.
In addition to his parents, Simon was preceded in death by his brother, Wesley Wright; nephew, Wesley Wright, Jr.; and sister-in-law, Margie Wright.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 43 years, Janice Byrd Wright; daughter, Candius (and Curtis) Flowers; grandchildren, Ethan Wright (and Faithe Allen), Brooklyn Flowers, and Kaydence Flowers; great-grandchild, Asher Kade Wright; siblings, Charles (and Betty) Wright, Mike (and Kim) Wright, Johnny (and Nora) Wright, Teresa (and Wayne) Pierce, and Terry Wright; mother-in-law, Frances Byrd; sister-in-law, Janet Jones; special nieces, Mandy Williams and Sheena Hartsell; and many other nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
A committal service will be held at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Mountain Home National Cemetery (Annex), under the direction of Pastor Mike Anglin. Those wishing to attend are asked to assemble by 12:50 pm at 215 Heroes Drive, Mountain Home, TN 37684.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com
