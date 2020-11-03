Shirley Wigginton completed her earthly journey and entered the eternal presence of God on November 1, 2020.
Mrs. Wigginton was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on November 13, 1934. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Dorothy Walter, and by her brothers Charles Walter, Jr., and Homer Walter.
Mrs. Wigginton is survived by her loving husband of sixty years, Gene Wigginton, daughter Tressa Treadway and husband Wendell, daughter Denise Hamilton and husband David, grandchildren Michael Hamilton and wife Lane, Lauren Hamilton, great-grandchildren Roan, Bennett and Henry Hamilton, sisters Janice Miller, and Marjorie Gaddie and husband Ron, as well as beloved nieces and nephews.
She was a 1956 graduate of Western Kentucky University. Shirley taught public school in Louisville, Kentucky, where she led a Ford Foundation experimental study using television as a classroom teaching tool. Additionally, she taught in public schools in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Atlanta, Georgia.
As a resident of Johnson City, Mrs. Wigginton taught the class for four-year-old children in the First Christian Church preschool. She also served on the ministerial staff of the church as its first Coordinator of Children’s Ministries.
Shirley was an active member of First Christian Church, participating in the church’s choir, women’s ministry, and had been a Bible Study leader.
Her life of Christian service included working with Standard Publishing Company, in Cincinnati. Shirley served as Editor of Children’s Books, New Product Development, and led seminars all across the U.S. in a leadership program known as “Adventures In Christian Living”, as well as a facilitator for Teacher Leader Conferences.
Mrs. Wigginton was a member of the Associate Ladies of Milligan University and the Johnson City Monday Club.
In 2000, the Eugene and Shirley Wigginton Scholarship Fund was established at Milligan, and in 2013 Milligan dedicated the Wigginton Residence Hall in honor of Gene and Shirley.
The family will receive friends Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 P.M., in the Sanctuary of First Christian Church, with a worship service of remembrance and celebration of the life of Shirley Wigginton to follow at 7:00 P.M.
The graveside committal service and interment will be held Friday at 12:00 P.M. in the Garden of the Cross at the Monte Vista Memorial Park. Those planning to attend are requested to meet at the cemetery by 11:50 A.M. Friday.
It is required that those planning to attend services at the church wear a protective face mask and practice social distancing.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Eugene and Shirley Scholarship Fund of Milligan University, Office of Advancement, P.O. Box 750, Milligan, TN, 37682; First Christian Church, 200 E. Mountcastle Dr., Johnson City, TN, 37601; or other Christian ministries.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson City, is serving the Wigginton family. (928-6111)