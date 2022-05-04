JOHNSON CITY - Shirley Swanner, 84, of Johnson City, passed away peacefully on April, 27, 2022 after a long life. She was a lifetime resident of Johnson City and was retired from the Veteran’s Administration.
She was preceded in death by her parents and all of her siblings.
Shirley is survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Shirley will be laid to rest on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 2:00pm at Monte Vista Memorial Park.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the Swanner family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com.
Arrangements especially for Shirley and her family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.