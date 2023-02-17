Shirley Shelley Barnett, age 85, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Center on Aging and Health. Shirley was born in Poplar, NC but was a lifelong resident of Erwin. She is a daughter of the late Joel Kelcey and Pansy Peterson Shelley. Mrs. Shelley is a member of First Church of the Brethren. She loved being outdoors gardening, doing yardwork and had a deep love for her family. Shirley was employed by the former Industrial Garments and Red Cap Industries from 1956 until her retirement. In addition to her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by brother-in-law, Ellis Murphy.
Shirley Shelley Barnett has left behind to cherish her memory: loving husband of 65 years, Oden Barnett; daughter, Pamela Willis and husband, Michael; son, Kevin “Odie” Barnett; grandchildren, Laura Morgan Willis Padgett and husband, Austin, Payge Nicole Weaver and husband, Ike, Brooke Elizabeth Barnett; great grandchildren, Harper and Hayden Weaver; brother, Bill Shelley and wife, Charlotte; and sister, Doris Murphy.
The family respectfully request the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Shirley Shelley Barnett in a committal service to be held at 1:30 PM, Monday, February 20, 2023 at Evergreen Cemetery. Those who wish to attend will be meet at Valley Funeral Home at 1:00 PM on Monday to go in procession.