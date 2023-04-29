JOHNSON CITY - Shirley Ruth McGee, age 86, of Johnson City, TN passed away peacefully at Johnson City Medical Center on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 after a brief illness. A native of Carter County, she was born on May 9th, 1936 to the late Johnie and Daisy McGee. Shirley was a graduate of Happy Valley High School and received her degree in Accounting at East Tennessee State College. After college, she began her career at Elizabethton Federal Savings and Loan. She worked at the Bemberg location for 43 years and served as the branch Vice President. Shirley was a life-long member of Sinking Creek Baptist Church where she served as treasurer for 61 years and also played the piano and organ for the church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by several aunts and uncles. Those left to cherish her memory are her special cousins, Bob McGee, Betty Onks, Tom Crumley, Carolyn McNeil (Jerry), Hazel Shirley, Margret Desantos, Jimmy Crumley (Lisa), Johnny Crumley (Karen), Joann Eckland, Connie Shriver (Greg) and Mike Crumley (Connie); special friends, Wesley Wolfe and husband Jake; special cat, “kitty” and many other cousins and special friends also survive.
A funeral service to honor the life of Shirley will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Monday, May 1, 2023 at Sinking Creek Baptist Church with Reverend Chuck Babb officiating. The family will receive friends between the hours of 1:00 PM and 2:00 PM at the church on Monday. Friends may also call at the church between the hours of 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM.
The entombment and committal service will follow the in the Mausoleum of Peace at Happy Valley Memorial Park.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the log church fund at www.sinkingcreek.org or by sending donations to Sinking Creek Baptist Church, 2313 Elizabethton Hwy, Johnson City, TN 37601.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services are honored to serve the McGee family. Office: 423-543-5544