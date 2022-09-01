JOHNSON CITY - Shirley Ruth Crowe, 86, of Johnson City, went to be with her Lord and Saviour on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Franklin Woods Medical Center.
She was a dearly beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She was the daughter of the late Charles Elmer Shipley and Lillian Josephine Owens. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Clifton Crowe.
Shirley was a native of Johnson City, and graduated from Science Hill High School in 1954. She retired from United Telephone Company (Sprint) after 35 years. She was a lifetime member of Harrison Christian Church where she taught Sunday School and small groups. She was an avid bowler, loved to write poems, and loved by everyone she met.
Those left to cherish her memory include: one sister, Carolyn Byrd (Hugh); two sons, Jeffrey Crowe (Georgia Ann) and Randy Crowe (Shauna); three grandchildren, Ashley Hewett (James), Dylan Crowe (Nola), and Daniel Crowe (Kendra); five great grandchildren, Danica, Jared, Ian, Jax, and baby Crowe; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Special thanks to Brad and Angela Haren, and the hospital and hospice staff of the ICU unit at Franklin Woods.
The family of Shirley Crowe will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 6:00 PM, officiated by Karl Gasser. A committal will be held at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Friends and family are asked to gather at the graveside by 11:50 AM.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to Harrison Christian Church, 2517 Browns Mill Rd., Johnson City, TN 37601.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Crowe family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the family. (423) 282-1521
