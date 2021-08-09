JOHNSON CITY - Shirley Ruth Britton, age 85, of Johnson City, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday, August 8th, 2021. She passed away unexpectedly at the Johnson City Medical Center surrounded by her family.
Shirley was a loving and devoted Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She is a long time member of the Fairhaven United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir.
Shirley graduated from Jonesborough High School, class of 1954. Shirley retired from the Washington County, TN Trustee’s Office as a Deputy Trustee. She worked for many years in local politics and was elected as a National Republican Committee Woman representing the First Congressional District of TN. She was also a past President of the Washington County Republican Women and a member of the Washington County Republican Executive Committee.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents: C.G. Peters, Sr., and Margaret Lee Orfield.
Survivors include: her children, Kathy Billings (Les), Robin Murray (Shane) and Tim Britton (Julie); Grandchildren, Ashley Zale (David), Hunter Murray, TAB Britton (Ashlyn), Aaron Billings (Brittany), Andy Britton (Fiancé Cassy), Ben Britton (Gracie) and Jonathan Murray; Great grandchildren, Presleigh Billings, Anzlee Britton, Adilee Billings and Weston Zale; Brother, Clarence “Red” Peters (Joanne); niece, Karen Seavers, and nephew, Kevin Peters.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Saint Jude or Fairhaven United Methodist Church.
A committal service will be held for Shirley Britton at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at the Washington County Memory Gardens mausoleum chapel. Reverend Paul Longmire and Reverend Bill Duncan will officiate. Due to current public health guidelines, services will be conducted outdoors beneath the Portico. Those attending are asked to wear a face covering if not fully vaccinated.
