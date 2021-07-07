ELIZABETHTON - Shirley O. Harris, age 78, of Green Valley Lane, Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Shirley was born in Carter County to the late Luther Oliver, Sr. and Mamie Buckles Oliver. In addition to her parents, Shirley was also preceded in death by her husband, George E. Harris, Jr.; four brothers, Tim Oliver, Bob Oliver, Paul Oliver and Clarence Oliver; and two sisters, Opal Lewis and Mary Lou Taylor; a brother-in-law, Frank D. Harris; a sister-in-law, Shelby J. Wetmore.
Shirley was a woman of strong faith, who loved her family and was always willing to help anyone in need. She was a lifetime member of Caldwell Springs Baptist Church. Shirley grew up in the Stoney Creek Community and was a 1962 graduate of Unaka High School. Shirley retired from the FBI after 42 years of service in both Washington DC headquarters and the Atlanta Bureau of the FBI. She had a love of gardening, cooking, reading her bible and especially being with her friends and family. Shirley took great care of her neighbors and grandchildren and exceptional care of her brother, Tim, before his passing. She was very family oriented and loved them fiercely.
Those left to cherish Shirley’s many wonderful memories include her son, David Harris; two brothers, Dewey Oliver and wife Glenda and Luther Oliver, Jr and wife Nancy; a sister, Carolyn Boling; her grandchildren, Mason A. Harris, of the home and Emily A. Harris, of New Mexico; the mother to her grandchildren, Jessica Harris; special nieces, Angie (Kevin) Clark, Donna (Perry) Williams, Teresa Fragale and Wendy Moore; special great nieces, Whitney Clark and Autumn Williams; special great nephews, Devin Clark and Kerry Williams; many other nieces and nephews survive; her close family friends, Paul and Leona Stocker, Everett and Lori Smith, the Dalton family and the Fritts family; her special friends, Chris Fortener and family, Bob and Glenda, of Harlan, Kentucky, Ginger Robinson, Elwayne and Linda Williams, Sheron Bell, Jonnie Wilson, Dottie Thomas, Dean Coon, Linda Harp, Lula Garland, all her neighbors on Green Valley Lane, her church family at Caldwell Springs Baptist Church, and her fellow coworkers over the years from the FBI. Shirley had many friends, if we have forgotten anyone, please forgive us, it was not intentional.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton. Friends may also call at the residence either Thursday or Friday between the hours of 10:00 AM and 6:00 PM.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Shirley O. Harris will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 10, 2021 in the Caldwell Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Doug Hinshaw officiating. Active pallbearers will be Mason Harris, Perry Williams, Devin Clark, Kerry Williams and Cody Walden. Honorary pallbearers will be Paul Stocker, Kevin Clark, Luther Oliver, Jr., Dewey Oliver and Dan Fragale. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:50 AM on Saturday.
The family wishes to thank Reverend Doug Hinshaw of Caldwell Springs Baptist Church for his love and prayers for Shirley and the family.
