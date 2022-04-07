JOHNSON CITY - Shirley May Williams, 75, Johnson City passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Lakebridge Healthcare in Johnson City. She was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County and was a daughter of the late James Luther Britt and Luster Hyder Britt. Shirley worked for many years as a CNA. She enjoyed working in her flowers, gardening and walking her dog. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters, June Hughes and Florence Hughes.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Dallas Franklin Williams; a son, Stephen Allen Williams of Johnson City; a sister, Dorothy McKinney of Anniston, Alabama; six nieces and five nephews.
Graveside service for Shirley will be conducted 2:00 Monday, April 11, 2022 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery Historic Section with Chaplain Dwight MacPherson officiating. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 PM.
Graveside service for Shirley will be conducted 2:00 Monday, April 11, 2022 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery Historic Section with Chaplain Dwight MacPherson officiating. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 PM.