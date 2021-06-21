JOHNSON CITY - Shirley M. Bowser, 85, Johnson City, died Friday, May 28, 2021, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital, following a brief illness.
Shirley was a native of Johnson City, and a former resident of Florida and Nashville prior to her return home. She was a daughter of the late Albert and Virgie Carver Miller.
Shirley received her B.S. Degree from East Tennessee State College School of Nursing, then worked as a Registered Nurse.
She formerly attended East Unaka Christian Church.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Jack Bowser, in 2000, two granddaughters, Cassie and Callie, one sister, Ruth, four brothers, Paris, Blain, Jack and Earl Miller.
She is survived by four children, Rebecca Rowe and husband Brian, Johnson City, Tammy Pyatte and husband Jeff, Charleston, SC, Cathy LaFrance and husband Gary, Jacksonville, FL, Kimberly Bowser, Smyrna; one brother, David Miller and wife Virginia, Belleview, FL; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
The graveside service celebrating Shirley’s life will be held Friday, June 25, 2021, at 2:00 P.M., in Monte Vista Memorial Park. Inurnment will follow. Those planning to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 P.M.
Those who prefer to make memorial contributions in Shirley’s name in-lieu-of flowers are asked to do so to the local Veterans organization of your choice.
