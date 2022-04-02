February 26, 1936 ~ March 29, 2022
CLARKSVILLE - Shirley Louise Ward, age 86, of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at her residence.
Louise was born February 26, 1936, in Greeneville, TN, to the late Taylor and Emma R. Wykle. She is survived by her husband, Ray L. Ward; four children, Michael Ward, Carol Patterson, David Allen (Nicole) Ward, and Valerie Clarke; sister, Kitty Bunn; 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Louise was a loving wife and mother. She loved gardening, art, painting, music and her dogs.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time, at Mountain Home National Cemetery, in Mountain Home, TN. Family will serve as pallbearers.
