Her ways are ways of pleasantness, and all her paths are peace. Proverbs 3:17
JOHNSON CITY - Shirley Kyker Scott, age 87, Johnson City, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, October 24, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Naturally elegant, aways humble. Hard working to a fault. Soft spoken, with the biggest, most loving heart of anyone you could ever meet. Always a blessing to her family, and no matter what, she accepted and loved you for exactly the person you were.
From exciting adventures over the years, to quiet nights just relaxing, being with her anywhere would always bring a sense of comfort and peace.
Even though our hearts are broken, it’s a comfort knowing she is overjoyed at the reunion in Heaven she’s now a part of; especially with her son Jerry, who held an extra special place in her heart.
She was, without a shadow of a doubt, the most precious, loving, and wonderful: Mom, Wife, Sister, Mamaw, Aunt, Cousin, and Friend, anyone could ever be blessed with. It just so happens, thanks to the good Lord above, we were the lucky ones.
As you ascend to heaven, our hearts go with you. We love you Momma.
Mrs. Scott was born on March 3, 1935 to the late Harold and Macie Cloyd Elliott. She was also preceded in death by her sons, Ronnie and Jerry Kyker; Stepson, Dwight Scott, Jr. “Scotty”; infant grandson, Joey Lake Kyker; Siblings, A.D. Elliott and Marie Heart; nephew, Douglas Lamb; and special sisters-in-law, Betty Little and Leatha Gross.
In addition to her loving husband of over 35 years, Dwight Scott, she is also survived by; son, Danny Kyker and wife Paullet, Jonesborough; daughter, Beverly Osborne, Johnson City; stepdaughter, Gina Gouge and her family, Johnson City; granddaughter, Chastity Kyker Widener and husband Ronald, Erwin; grandson, Derek Osborne and wife Michelle, Johnson City; great granddaughters, Mikayla and Madison Widener, and Kira and Kylie Osborne; siblings, Rose Elliott Lentz, Weeki Wachi, FL., and Patricia “Pat” Lamb, Jonesborough; nieces, Serena Lamb Hutton and husband Jim, and their sons, DJ and David; several other nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she loved dearly. Special pet friends: Molly, Petey, and Bella.
The Family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to all the nurses and support staff that took such special care of our special lady.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Seviers Cemetery. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the Scott family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 423-753-3821
