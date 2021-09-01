LIMESTONE - Shirley Kathleen Rupard, 79, Limestone, Tenn. Passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born May 22, 1942 in West Chester, Pa. to the late Ronder & Martha Hall Short. She had lived in Tennessee for the past several years. She was a retired CNA. She was of the Baptist Faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ira Rupard, her ex-husband Wendall Jim Stanton, a daughter: Jessica Rupard, Grandson: Stephen Rupard, a Great Grandson: Christopher Fair, two sisters and six brothers.
Survivors include her children: Lorie Tester, Elizabethton, Connie Stanton, Jonesborough, Tina Woods, Elizabethton, Wendy Stanton Tucker & husband Jim, Jonesborough, Becky Jones & husband Jamie, Telford, Tn., Ira Rupard, Nottingham, Pa., Tim Rupard & wife Cary, Lincoln University, Pa., Kenny Rupard, Lancaster, Pa. 23 Grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. Several nieces & nephews.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, September 3, 2021 in the Pearl Bowers Cemetery with Pastor Tim Rupard officiating. Active pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m. Friday will be: Keith Rutter, Jamie Jones, Chris Fair, Jeremy Clifton, Zachary Clifton, Tina Woods, Curtis Tester and Whitney Reynolds. It is requested for everyone present to wear a mask. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m. Friday.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Rupard family.