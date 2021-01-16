JOHNSON CITY - Shirley June Piercy, 83, Johnson City, went to Heaven on Thursday, January 14, 2021, from the Johnson City Medical Center, following a brief illness.
Shirley was a native of Washington County, resided in Memphis while her husband attended Dental School, returning to Johnson City in 1970. She was a daughter of the late Hubert Dayton and Mollie Gibson Larimer.
Shirley was a 1956 graduate of Boones Creek High School and attended East Tennessee State College.
She was a homemaker and was formerly employed with the Johnson City Power Board and Coca Cola Bottling, Memphis.
Shirley was a longtime member of Downtown Christian Church and a former member of the Tri-Cities Christian Women’s Club. She was a world traveler, enjoyed painting, playing cards and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her sisters, Jane Giljames and Delores Larimer, several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is survived by her husband of fifty-nine years, Dr. Joel C. Piercy; two children, Lora Lynne Piercy Previtera and husband Tony, John Courtland Piercy and wife Jil, all of Johnson City; her grandson, Jacob Courtland Piercy, Johnson City; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral service will be conducted Monday, January 18, 2021, at 2:00 P.M., from the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with Dr. W. Edward Fine and Paul “Pat” Mooney, Ministers, officiating. Special music will be provided by Debra Knapp, Soloist, and David Arney, Pianist.
The graveside committal service will follow in Gibson Cemetery, Watauga Flats. Special music will be provided by Jon Shell, Bagpiper. Pallbearers will be Tony Previtera, Joe Rodefer, Josh Rodefer, Jody Rodefer, Bill Blankenship and Bryan Smith.
The family will receive friends Monday prior to the service from 12:30-2:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
Those in attendance are to wear a mask or protective face covering and practice appropriate social distancing.
Those who prefer to make memorial contributions in Shirley’s name may do so to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Shriners International Headquarters, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601, is honored to serve the Piercy family. (928-6111)