JOHNSON CITY - Shirley Joann Foster Brummett, 90, Johnson City, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at her residence with family by her side.
Joann was born in Dante, VA and was a daughter of the late Artemus and Rosa Lyons Foster.
Joann was of Christian faith. She did volunteer work in the Johnson City School System. Joann loved to read, cook and bake. She spent her life taking care of her family whom she loved very much.
In addition to her parents, Joann was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert Worley Brummett, son-in-law, George Carpenter, Jr., several brothers and sisters, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Survivors include daughters, Toni Carpenter, Donna Brummett, Lori Bryson (James); son, Jason Brummett; grandchildren, Tracy DaCruz (Jay), Leslie Owens (JJ), Justin Carpenter, Adelyn Bryson Pair (Marques); great-grandchildren, Caleb Gilbert, Lauren Carpenter, Orion Owens, Cameron Owens; honorary grandson, Zachary Lee; sisters, Jeanie Lee, Sharon Adams; a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
The graveside service will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. in Washington County Memory Gardens with Rev. Timothy Kobler, officiating. Pallbearers will be chosen from friends and family. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 P.M.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at Johnson City Medical Center (6th floor), Princeton Transitional Care and Amedisys Hospice.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson City, is honored to serve the Brummett family (928-2245).
