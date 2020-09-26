JOHNSON CITY - Shirley “Jeanie” Torbett, 76, of Johnson City went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Cornerstone Village.
The Torbett family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Monday September 28, 2020 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home from 11:00am-1:00pm.
A Funeral Service will follow at 1:00pm. A Graveside Service will follow the Funeral at Edgefield United Methodist Church Cemetery.
To view a complete obituary, share memories and condolences with the Torbett family please visit www.wadugger.com. Woodall - Anderson & Dugger Funeral Home 108 W. Watauga Ave. Johnson City, TN 37604 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 928-2245