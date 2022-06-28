2 Timothy 4:7
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.
JOHNSON CITY - Shirley Jean Proffitt, 85, Johnson City, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at NHC Healthcare of Johnson City.
She was a lifelong resident of Johnson City and a daughter of the late Roy Earl and Mamie Christie Rose.
Shirley was a member of Nazarene Church. She worked at the Johnson City Medical Center until retirement. Shirley loved music and dancing. She dedicated and loved her family and friends dearly.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard “Gene” Proffitt, six brothers, Charlie, Clarence, Melvin, Carl, Roy Lee and William Robert Rose, her special fur baby, Oreo.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Teresa Garn; son, Greg Proffitt and wife Marie; granddaughter, the light and love of her life, Ashley Garn, whom she loved and cherished; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Linda Johnson.
The family would like to especially thank NHC Healthcare of Johnson City for the excellent loving care they gave Shirley for the last 3 years and making them feel like family.
She is now resting in heavenly peace.
The graveside service will be held Friday, July 1, 2022 at 12:00 P.M. in Monte Vista Memorial Park with Pastor Roy Lowe, officiating. Pallbearers will be chosen from friends by the family. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:50 A.M.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson City, is honored to serve the Proffitt family (928-6111).