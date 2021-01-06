Philippians 1:21 For me to live is Christ and to die is gain.
ELIZABETHTON - Shirley Jean Carroll Mynatt, 74 of Elizabethton, TN born October 16th 1946 went ahead of us to be home with the Lord on January 5th, 2021. She was born to the late Dewey Gordon Carroll and Jessie Pearl Carroll Nidiffer in Johnson City, TN. She was a graduate of Happy Valley High School class of 1964. In March of 1965 she married the love of her life and supported him through his 24 years in the Air Force as a military wife and mother.
Shirley was a member of Zion Baptist Church and deeply loved her church family. Her deepest earthly love was her family. Shirley was a proud wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Those left to carry on and catch up to her later include her husband Ted "Sonny" Mynatt of 55 years, her three daughters; Jill Mynatt Naylor and her husband Andy, Tonda Mynatt Gardner, Christi Mynatt Burleson-Buchanan and her husband Keith Buchanan. Her 7 grand kids, Zachary and his wife Sarah Naylor, Matthew Gardner, Melanie Gardner, Dylan Burleson, Luke Naylor, Morgan Gardner and Samuel Burleson and her great granddaughter Kenzie Naylor. Shirley also left her two brothers Bob Carroll his wife Lynn Ann Carroll, Lynn and his wife Sandra Carroll; along with numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
2 Timothy 4:7-8 I have fought a good flight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the LORD, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day-and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.
A Celebration of life will be held at Zion Baptist Church at 1982 Gap Creek Rd, Elizabethton, TN on January 8th at 6 pm with a short service at 7 pm. COVID precautions and wearing a mask will be required and followed.
In lieu of flowers we are asking donations be given in memory of her to Zion Baptist Church Youth Group! She loved them as if they were her own!
Memorial Funeral Chapel is assisting the Mynatt Family