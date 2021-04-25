WHITE HALL, MD - On Friday, April 23, 2021, Shirley Hughes of White Hall, Maryland, mother of five children passed away at the age of 83. Shirley was born on April 11, 1938 in Hampton, TN. Shirley spent the last year of her life living with her two daughters in Whitehall, MD. She is survived by her brother: James Oliver, her 5 children, Mary, Mike, Becky, Misty, Nerissa, her eldest Granddaughter Monica Phillips and 21 more Grandchildren and great grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the Roselawn Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Art Webb officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Hughes family