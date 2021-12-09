BLUFF CITY - Shirley Faye Denton Stout 79, of Bluff City, TN went to be with her Lord on November 20th, 2021.
Shirley was a member of Walnut Grove Baptist church and was a devoted Christian. She was a cat lover but adored all animals. She could usually be found caring for other people as well as animals.
She was preceded in death by her parents Charlie and Melvina Akins Denton; her husband, Harvey Stout; a sister, Florence Denton; six brothers, Clarence, Clyde, Herbert, Howard, Paul, and Gene Denton.
Those left to cherish her memory are several nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews, a special sister-in-law, Clara Denton and special friend, Becky Buchanan.
A service to honor the life of Shirley Stout will be held at the Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City Chapel on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 12:00 pm with Pastor Harley Lloyd officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service at Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm. Graveside service and interment will follow the funeral service at Morrell Cemetery. Pallbearers will be chosen from family and friends.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may donate to any local animal shelter or humane society of your choice.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at The Waters of Bristol as well as the staff at Amedysis Hospice for all the loving care.
Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. The Stout family is in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City, Office 423-538-7131, service information line, 423-543-4917.