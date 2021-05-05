ELIZABETHTON - Shirley Diana Poole, 67, Elizabethton, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday
May 4, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Claude & Bertha Rainbolt Whaley. She was formerly employed by C & A Lingerie and Ritchie’s. She loved to sing. Diana was a former member of Little Milligan Baptist Church but lately attending First Free Will Baptist Church of Elizabethton. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister: Loretta Reinhart and a brother: Dwight Whaley.
Survivors include her son & daughter-in-law: Scotty & Martina Poole, Elizabethton. One Grandson: Matthew Poole, Clover, South Carolina. One Great Granddaughter: December Poole. One Sister & Brother-In-Law: Claudette & Jim Campbell, Butler. Several nieces, nephews & cousins.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Friday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Nathan Jennings officiating. Music will be provided by Tony Rominger. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021 in the Lakeview Cemetery, Butler. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary Pallbearers will be Residents of Courtyard Apartments and her special friend: Linda Deloach. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the Carter County EMS, and the Staff of the ER at Johnson City Medical Center. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Poole family