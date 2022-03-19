JONESBOROUGH - Shirley Crawford, 84, Jonesborough, went to be with the Lord on March 18, 2022 after a brief illness. She was born October 7, 1937 in Unicoi County, Tennessee and was the daughter of the late Tom and Vernie Smith Tipton. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years Robert Crawford, sister Ann Tipton and brother Charles Tipton.
Shirley worked at Univac and L.M. Berry in Bristol, TN. Until her passing she was a competitive tennis player, gardener, volunteer at the Melting Pot, and was always doing for others. Shirley was loved by many including her tennis buds, bunco group, the “lunch” bunch, neighbors, and her church family at Marvin's Chapel United Methodist Church. Her grandchildren were the loves of her life.
Survivors include daughter Debbie Crawford Jennings and her husband Charles Jennings and Trevor Tester who lovingly called her “mom”. Grandchildren include Charles Robert Jennings and wife Brandy Blaylock, and Jessica Jennings Estepp and husband Tyler Estepp. Brothers include Roy Tipton and wife Linda, Teddy Tipton and Judy Gogan, Bill Tipton and wife Wanda. Brothers-in-law include Roy Crawford and wife Helen, Bill Crawford and wife Pat and Bobby Putman. Sisters-in-law include Regina Gomien and Estelle Crawford. Longtime family friends include Pam Tester Oliver and Kyle Tester. In addition, she is survived by several nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends at Tetrick Funeral Services from 12:00 to 1:00 on March 22nd. Following visitation, The Celebration of Life will be led by Reverend Joel Cook. A private family graveside service will be held at 2:00 at the VA Mountain Home Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Charles Robert Jennings, Tyler Estepp, Trevor Tester, Tim Smith, Wally Jenkins, and Matt Crawford.
Memorials can be made to the Marvin’s Chapel United Methodist Church Melting Pot and Prayer Shawl Ministries.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the Nurses and Doctors on 4300 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Crawford Family.